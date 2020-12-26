DOROTHEA "DOT" STILTNER, fondly known as Mommy Dot and Aunt Dottie, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on Monday, December 21, 2020. She was born March 10, 1928, a daughter of the late Okey and Maude Bradshaw Dean. She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Stiltner; her brothers, Homer, Edgar, Frank, Charlie and Donald Dean; her sister, Ruby France; two very special sisters, Manda Lou Adkins and Betty Napier; her twin grandsons, Derek and Dustin Adkins; grandson-in-law, Daniel Earp; and a very special life-long friend, Dorothy Stephens. Dot is survived by her daughters, Johnita (Johnny) Jackson and Kim (Michael) Adkins, all of Wayne; her grandchildren, Jill Jackson, Jodi (David) Sager, John “Jay” (Kristy) Jackson, Megan (Matt) Barnhart, Chase (Jordan) Adkins and Mendy Earp; great-grandchildren, Kennison, Annabelle and Reid Jackson, Ethan, Wesley, Ella, Liam and Maya Cassidy, Evie and Thor Adkins, and Danya Earp, all of whom she dearly loved. Mom loved and was loved by several nieces and nephews (too many to list). She was a member of Canada Chapel Church. Mom loved her flowers, crafts and her candy. She was a proud volunteer with Hospice, donating her time and talents. Recently she also crocheted hats for Edwards Cancer Center patients. In the last years of her life, Mom became very computer savvy, using her Kindle and Facebook to keep up with her family and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to Mom’s two special caregivers, Debbie Blankenship and Chrystal Adkins. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Paul Michael Booth and Brother David Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Stephens Cemetery, Wayne. Friends may call from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be observed.
