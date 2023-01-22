DOROTHY ANN LOWDEN AKERS, born November 17, 1945, passed on to be with the Lord, January 15, 2023.
She was from Ona, W.Va., and retired with her husband for "The Lake Life" on Lake Greenwood, S.C.
Periods of rain. Some sleet may mix in. High 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Light rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Updated: January 22, 2023 @ 2:12 am
Periods of rain. Some sleet may mix in. High 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Light rain early...remaining cloudy with snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Updated: January 22, 2023 @ 2:12 am
DOROTHY ANN LOWDEN AKERS, born November 17, 1945, passed on to be with the Lord, January 15, 2023.
She was from Ona, W.Va., and retired with her husband for "The Lake Life" on Lake Greenwood, S.C.
She graduated from St Mary's School of Nursing, Huntington, W.Va., as a Registered Nurse working as an RN in Cardio-diagnostic and later as the Employee Health Care Nurse at Cabell Huntington Hospital and later retired after 30-plus years.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survived by Bob Akers her husband; two sons, Jeffery Scott Ashworth and wife Lisa, Christopher Martin Ashworth and wife Lori; four grandchildren, Michael Ashworth, Jacob Ashworth, Kendall Templeton Caudill and husband Rian, Brooke Ashworth; and five great-grandchildren, Nora, Emersyn, Blair, Ripley, Baylor; and sister Elizabeth Jedlovec of Florida.
Preceded in death by her mother Dorothy June Belcher Lowden and father Charles B. Lowden.
Ann enjoyed traveling, RV camping, outdoor activities, gardening, flowers, and crocheting.
Ann was an active member of her church, St. Paul United Methodist in Ninety Six, S.C. She was very involved in the Prayer Shaw Ministry there.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prayer Shaw Ministry at St. Paul United Methodist Church, PO Box 66, Ninety Six, SC 29666 or the charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Life and interment of ashes will be held at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in the Spring. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting with arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.