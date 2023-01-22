DOROTHY ANN LOWDEN AKERS, born November 17, 1945, passed on to be with the Lord, January 15, 2023.

She was from Ona, W.Va., and retired with her husband for "The Lake Life" on Lake Greenwood, S.C.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you