DOROTHY ANN (CARTER) ROACH, 89, of Lesage, W.Va., was given a gift like no other on December 25, 2020, when she was reunited with loved ones that have passed on before her. She was born March 7, 1931, the daughter of the late Corbett and Irene Carter. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John Roach; her in-laws, George and Ethel Roach; and two sons, Keith Allen and Gary Lee Roach; sisters, Rose Marie Carter, Mildred Carter and Bernice Scott; and brothers, George and William Carter. She is survived by her loving daughter, Janet (Donald) Knapp; sisters, Evelyn (George) Surgeon, Sharon (Jack) Brayton; and brothers, Corbett (Ginia) Carter, Steve (Debbie) Carter, Bruce (Diana) Carter; she is also survived by five grandchildren, Amy (Ronnie) Hay, Rose Pratt, Deanna (Joseph) Chapman, Wendy (Roy) Roberts, Charles (Alisha) Roach; 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy will be missed by many nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. She was a retired nurse from St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jamie Jefferson and Rev. Joseph Chapman officiating. Burial will follow at Greenbottom Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the Reger Funeral Home. A special thank you to the staff of Heritage Center for providing extra comfort and care during the last days of her life when family couldn’t be with her due to COVID-19 and to Carrie Spangler for the love and attention given to her “Aunt Dorothy.” The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.regerfh.com. COVID-19 protocol and state mask mandates are to be observed at the visitation and funeral services. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

