Dorothy Catherine Spark Bradley

DOROTHY CATHERINE SPARKS BRADLEY, 101, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at her daughter's residence surrounded by family.
Dorothy was born June 23, 1921, in Van Lear, Ky., a daughter of the late Olma Blossom and Sarah Hattie Castle Sparks. She moved to Kenova in the mid-1950s where she worked at Griffith and Feil Drug Store and retired in 1986 after many years of service. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Kenova where she taught Sunday school for 20 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, W.T. Bradley, Jr.; siblings Olma Demra Sparks, MD, Leslie Howard Sparks, Richard Elwood Sparks, Anna Laurie Sparks Colvin and Virginia Sue Sparks Estep; daughter-in-law Anne Elizabeth Bradley and Charles David Pelfrey.
Survivors include her sister Darlene Sparks Preston; children Dorothy Catherine Bradley Carver and William Thomas Bradley III; grandchildren Jeri Carver (Bennie) Webb, James Bradley (Sarah) Carver, W.T. Bradley IV and Joshua Glen (Courtney) Bradley; nine great-grandchildren and five great- great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a special friend Mary Campbell and grandpup and constant companion Miss Scarlett.
Special thanks to Dr. Abdelgaber and his staff, the Right at Home staff and other special caretakers for the wonderful care she received.
Due to some members of the immediate family having COVID-19, there will be no public visitation or funeral. The funeral service will be streamed at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022. Service stream may be viewed, and online condolences expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
