DOROTHY “DOTTIE” MARTIN WOODALL, 98, of Hamlin, W.Va., went peacefully to be with her late husband, Emery, on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born March 30, 1923, in Belle, W.Va. She was a daughter of Harry F. Martin and Nancy Penix Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emery L Woodall. She was a graduate of Charleston High School. She attended Hamlin United Methodist Church. Dotty was a retired Postmaster in Hamlin, W.Va., belonging to and holding various state and national offices in NAPUS and NARFE. She was a member of Woman’s Club of Hamlin GFWCWV, Lincoln County Friends of the Arts, Chelyan Order of Eastern Star and very active in Lincoln County Democratic Party. Dottie was always eager to help on any project involving children’s activities and beautifying her community. She was a “social butterfly,” always inviting friends to bring a dish, share a meal and spend an evening together. She is survived by her sons, E. “Woody” (Mary Lee) Woodall of Culloden, W.Va., Martin of Dallas, Texas, Wayne (Teresa) Woodall of Buckhannon, W.Va.; grandchildren, Michele Woodall of Culloden, Chris (Alecia) Woodall of Salt Rock, W.Va., Jenny (Derek) Wooten of Barboursville, W.Va., Ashley Nicole (Jamie) Streets of Buckhannon, W.Va., Dr. Brittany Woodall of Las Cruces, New Mexico; great-grandchildren, Tyler Bird, Dylan Bird of Culloden, Owen Wooten of Barboursville, Alex Woodall, Salt Rock; a very special niece, Katy Thacker of Hamlin. She leaves behind many other family members and friends who will miss her. A special thanks to Rose Davis and Elizabeth Rexrode for their help over the years, plus other caregivers who have taken special care of her. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Handley Funeral Home in Hamlin with Dr. Robert Fulton officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m., with burial to follow in Fairview Memory Gardens in Hamlin. Flowers will be accepted, or make donations to Hamlin United Methodist Church building fund or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
