DOROTHY ELIZABETH PENN SCOTT, your purpose is finished. Her earthly life began in Eagle Rock, Va., on October 30, 1936. Her eternal life began on June 25, 2022, at age 85, with her children and family by her side. Dorothy's parents, Warner and Viola Penn, instilled the most important beliefs in life at an early age. "Love God first, love people second." She maintained these faith-based beliefs and sustained them all her life and in raising her children, Doretha Scott Dobson, Donna Scott Harless, Joe Klevin Scott, and the late Audrey Scott Christian, along with many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
As part of Dorothy's legacy, she left her children and family, love, and respect. She lived and served in the Huntington, Tri-State area for over 60 years. She was a life-long, faithful member of First Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va. She received her B.A. and master's degree from Marshall University where she later served as Alumni Board of Directors. She was a dedicated principal, teacher, educator, mentor, and friend. She held and maintained many high positions in professional and civic affiliations throughout her lifetime with innumerable accolades that came with those positions are too numerous to list.
Dorothy's goodness could not be hidden throughout the years as she walked quietly in her life, constantly helping those reaching out to her. She walked in grace, humility, compassion, kindness, forgiveness, and love. She was a light while walking her life's journey. You are a star that cannot be replaced! Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
