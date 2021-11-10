DOROTHY ELLEN MCDOWELL, of Huntington, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, November 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Donald L. McDowell, in 2018, and her parents, Clifford and Bernice Coyne Hutchison. Dorothy was the youngest of four girls, all preceding her in death: Helen Jessup, Frances Aldridge and Jean Hutchison; as well as her beloved cat, Deuce. Dorothy was born on September 15, 1928, in Gas City, Ind. She was a graduate of Vinson High School. She worked at JC Penney Co. for several years before retiring. She leaves two daughters, Marsha (David) Blain and Lea Ellen Burton; three grandchildren, Courtney (Tony) Green, Andrew (Laura) Blain and Benjamin Burton; seven great-grandchildren, Reagan, Lucas and Logan Green, Levi, Luke, Landon and Audrey Blain. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren beyond measure. They loved visiting her and swimming in her pool. They also loved her red velvet cake and her Chex mix. She enjoyed every minute spent with them. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Ceredo, where she and her husband spent many years in the shoe ministry. They loved visiting the schools and seeing the faces of the children getting a new pair of shoes. Dorothy had many wonderful friends and neighbors that looked out for her, including her neighborhood walking partner, Janice. She had a lifelong friend, Mary Ellen Newman, and a wonderful friend, Carmen Fossell. She loved eating pizza and playing games on Friday nights with friends that she loved as family, Susie and Lauren McGuire Gullett. The family would like to thank the great caregivers that she loved, Ruth and Marianna, as well as the staff of the Hospice of Huntington. A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. There will be no procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
