DOROTHY GENE QUEEN FISHER, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2020. She was born on December 12, 1934, in Milton, W.Va., to the late Owen Queen Sr. and Lennie Mae Murrell Queen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, James Bert Fisher Jr., daughter, Susan Jeanne Fisher, and brother, Owen Queen Jr. She was a 1952 graduate of Milton High School where she was Senior Class President and Homecoming Queen. She also attended Marshall University. In her younger years, she was a member of the Reading Club, Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club and the Woman’s Club in Point Pleasant. She is survived by son, Jeffery (Beth) Fisher of Point Pleasant; daughters, Constance (Chris) Thomas and Amy Layne, both of New Haven, W.Va.; grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Heather Fisher of New Haven, James Bert Fisher III of Sharon, Pa., Brooke Fisher and Josie Fisher of Huntington, W.Va., Alexa Layne, Alivia Layne and Ryan Thomas of New Haven. She is also survived by brothers, James Queen, William (Charlotte) Queen and John (Tammi) Queen of Milton; sisters, Mary Craddock of Hurricane, W.Va., Roberta McCoy and Nancy Lunsford of Milton, and Jane (John) Cleghon of Barboursville, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Queen of Point Pleasant; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Trinity United Methodist Church Community Center, Point Pleasant; burial following in Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. Condolences may be expressed at www.crowhussellfh.com

