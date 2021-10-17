DOROTHY IRENE CHRISTIAN HICKS, 95, passed to be with her Lord on Friday, October 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Dorothy was born on May 8, 1926, to the late Thomas Henry and Nola (Hysell) Christian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Virgil, in 2000, after 52 wonderful years of marriage. Dorothy also lost a brother, Charles Christian; two sisters, Garnet Tomblin and Helen Workman; and her precious aunt, Lola “Cricket” Frazier. Dorothy is survived by her children: son, Richard (Darlene) Hicks of South Point, Ohio, and daughter, Janet Hicks of Huntington; as well as a sister, Diana Christian of Ironton, Ohio; and a brother, Jerry (Mary) Christian of Cleveland, Ohio. She loved her grandchildren, Amy Booth of Kenova and Angela (Jason) Mead of Huntington, and her great-grandchildren, Joe, Ciara, Zach, Christian, Nicholas, Isaac and Elizabeth. Dorothy was a longtime member of Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church and loved to sing in the choir with her church family. After graduating from Vinson High School in 1944, Dorothy worked in the war effort in Dayton, Ohio, and later was employed by Western Union. When her children were born, she became a full-time homemaker dedicated to her family and her church. Dorothy was a passionate supporter of Thundering Herd football from the days of Jackie Hunt. After becoming empty-nesters, Dorothy and Virgil loved to travel with her sister, Diana, and sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Jim. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church by Pastor Jody Fortner. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. After Dorothy survived breast cancer twice, the family would like donations to be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 676910, Dallas, TX 75267-6910. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
