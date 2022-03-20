DOROTHY JANE MARTIN, 90, passed away at the Cornerstone Hospice House in Tavares, Florida, on March 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Dorothy is predeceased by her parents, Raymond Fuller and Geneva Fuller Davis, and brother, Arnold Fuller; and survived by her husband, James M. Martin; son, James Nicholas Martin (Michele); daughter, Linda Martin Smith (Steven); grandchildren, Nicole Martin Pushong, Adam Martin and Andrew Smith; great-grandchildren, Max Milton, Isabella Milton and Rocco Milton. Dorothy and Jim lived most of their lives in their hometown, Huntington, W.Va. Dorothy was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a talented seamstress and quilt maker. Dorothy and Jim were active members of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Huntington, W.Va., until they moved to Florida in 1995. At that time, they joined St. James Episcopal Church in Leesburg, Florida. Funeral and interment services are planned for Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 204 N. Lee Street, Leesburg, FL 34748. There will be a reception at the church following the interment. Contributions to the Cornerstone Hospice House in Tavares, Florida, are requested in lieu of flowers. The address is 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.

