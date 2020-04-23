DOROTHY JEAN LUTHER, 64, of Huntington, W.Va., died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 22, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of John Ward of Lavalette, W.Va., and the late Gladys Stepp Ward. Dottie worked as a clerk for the former Hill’s and Hart’s Department Stores. Additional survivors include her daughter, Amanda Snyder and husband Shane of Deltona, Fla.; three sisters, Diana Macpherson, Brenda McCloud and husband Bobby, all of Huntington, W.Va., and Tonya Eplin and husband Rick of Milton, W.Va.; two granddaughters, Jocelyn and Allexia Snyder; and a niece, Taylor Macpherson. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements. 

