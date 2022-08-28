Dorothy Jean Mecham Donohoe

DOROTHY JEAN "DOT" MECHAM DONOHOE, 96, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, while surrounded by her beloved family. She was born January 28, 1926 in Huntington; daughter of the late Eugene and Cecilia Mecham. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James M. Donohoe Jr., as well as her sisters: Lucille Smith, Cleo Kearney, Vera Fahrenz, and Helen Kinstler. She graduated from St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and retired from the Boy Scouts of America, Tri-State Area Council. She is survived by her loving family, including three sons and two daughters-in-law: Michael Eugene and Pam Donohoe of St. Augustine, Fla.; Kevin Alan Donohoe of Huntington, and Gregory James and Monica Donohoe of Birmingham, Ala.; two daughters and a son-in-law, Barbara Lee Jackson of Tallahassee, Fla. and Joan Marie and Steve Lovejoy of Huntington; six grandchildren: Drew Jackson; Chad Lovejoy (Sara), Jessica Jackson, Stephanie Beaman (Travis), Michael Donohoe (Emily) and Murphy Dailey; thirteen great grandchildren: Kaitlin (Zach), Reagan, Luke, Mason, Ethan, Gabe, Dylan, Parker, Nicholas, Colby, Haven, Aiden, Carter; and several special nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. There will be a Funeral Mass conducted at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 545 Norway Ave Huntington, WV 25705 at noon, on Monday, August 29, 2022 with Father Tijo George officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Monday. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705 is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
