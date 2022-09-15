DOROTHY JEAN MUSGRAVE, 91 of Huntington, W.Va., left this earthy life to meet her Lord and to be reunited with her precious daughter, Debra Lynn Musgrave, somewhere beyond the sunset and Heaven above on Saturday September 10, 2022.

Dorothy was born May 11, 1931, in Cabell County, W.Va., the only child of the late Hugh and Larnie B. Cooper Turley. She was a graduate of Marshall Lab School and attended Marshall University. She was a clerk for Island Creek Coal Company and later St. Mary's Medical Center for 23 years.

