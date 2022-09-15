DOROTHY JEAN MUSGRAVE, 91 of Huntington, W.Va., left this earthy life to meet her Lord and to be reunited with her precious daughter, Debra Lynn Musgrave, somewhere beyond the sunset and Heaven above on Saturday September 10, 2022.
Dorothy was born May 11, 1931, in Cabell County, W.Va., the only child of the late Hugh and Larnie B. Cooper Turley. She was a graduate of Marshall Lab School and attended Marshall University. She was a clerk for Island Creek Coal Company and later St. Mary's Medical Center for 23 years.
She was an active and devoted member of Fellowship Baptist Church and served her Lord all of her life. She was a volunteer for St. Mary's Medical Center Auxiliary for 7 years and was a member and officer for the Huntington City Mission Auxiliary. She was a pianist at several area churches.
Survivors include her soul mate, best friend and husband of 72 years, Dale Musgrave; her devoted son and daughter-in-law, Steven Dale and Ann Musgrave of Huntington; four grandsons, Jared (Sarah) Musgrave, Justin Musgrave, Tyler (Kayla) Musgrave, and Jordan Musgrave; six great-grandsons, Rylan Musgrave, Mikey Shepherd, Levi Musgrave, Wyatt Musgrave, Nate Jackson and Ben Jackson and one great-granddaughter, Emma Musgrave.
"You were content to let me shine, that's your way; You always walked a step behind; So I was the one with all the glory, while you were the one with all the strength; and that's the wind beneath my wings."
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastors Greg Wagoner and Tim Yates officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before the services on Friday at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
