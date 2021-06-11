DOROTHY JEAN PRATT ROSS, 92, of Radnor, W.Va., passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., with Brother Allen Bailey officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Ross Family Cemetery, Radnor. She was born January 10, 1929, to Fred and Grace Hampton Pratt. She was retired from the Genoa Post Office and was a member of the Radnor Church of Christ. She was Mamaw Dot to so many throughout the years, and we were blessed to have her 92 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ross; brothers, Fred “Dude” Pratt Jr., Donald Pratt, Ralph Pratt, Willis “Pete” Pratt, Billy and Bobby Pratt; sisters, Bertha Gibson and Racine Emery; daughter-in-law, Sheila Ann Ross; and her beloved great-grandson, Sebastian Ross Clayborne. Survivors include her sisters, Betty Jo Hollis of Huntington, Lois “Jennie” Cremeans of St. Albans, W.Va., and Patty King of Texas; son, Larry Raymond Ross of Radnor; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Sharon Ross of Wayne; and son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Lynn and Pamela Ross of Wayne; grandchildren, Timothy Ross (Tonya) of Wayne, Christie Ross Hitchcock of Huntington, Jerry Ross of Radnor, Tara Ross Clayborne of Wayne, Shaleena Ross of Arlington, Va., and Grant Ross of Virginia Beach, Va.; great-grandchildren, Hunter Hitchcock, Braden Ross, Carrie Ross and Abby Maynard; great-great-grandchildren, Cole, Carsyn, Audrey and Hank; special friends, James Vickers (Sandy), who was like her 4th son, and Cassie Wilson, whom she talked on the phone with every day; and a host of nieces and nephews.
