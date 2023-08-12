The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dorothy Lea Gue Paglione
DOROTHY LEA GUE PAGLIONE, 88, of Wetumpka, Ala., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Born November 3, 1934, in Branchland, W.Va., Dottie graduated from Huntington East High School and shortly thereafter joined the Air Force. It was at Sampson AFB in Geneva, N.Y., that she met "the love of her life," Leonard Paglione. They married on June 30, 1956, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Huntington.

