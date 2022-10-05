Dorothy Lee Collins
DOROTHY LEE COLLINS, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by Dr. David Lemming. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.

She was born September 10, 1929, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Walter Hutchinson and Erie Workman Hutchinson. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Pitts; one son, Larry Copley; one brother, Herbert Hutchinson (Donna); and sister-in-law Lois Rimmer.

