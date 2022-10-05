DOROTHY LEE COLLINS, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by Dr. David Lemming. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
She was born September 10, 1929, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Walter Hutchinson and Erie Workman Hutchinson. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Pitts; one son, Larry Copley; one brother, Herbert Hutchinson (Donna); and sister-in-law Lois Rimmer.
Survivors include her husband Robert "Bob" Collins; two daughters, Delena "Dee" Ashworth (Mike) of Huntington and Robin Adkins (Keith) of Huntington; two brothers, Hobert Hutchinson (Judy) of Lavalette and Russell Hutchinson of Kenova; sister-in-law Donna Keller; five grandchildren, Holly Topping Adkins (Rod), September Copley, Seth Adkins (Sarah), Emily Wellman (Brett) and Sarah Grace Vanderpool (Garrett) and great-grandchildren Tyler Morris, Grady Adkins, and Easton and Bennett Wellman.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILMA LOUISE CHAPMAN, 84, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2022…
