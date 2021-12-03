DOROTHY LOUISE LYCANS CRONAN, 92, of Huntington, passed away December 1, 2021, at Huntington Health and Rehab, after a long illness. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Elder Bruce Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Louise was born on November 8, 1929, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Lycans and Elsie Finley Lycans. She grew up in Fort Gay, W.Va., and graduated from Fort Gay High School. She worked as a bank teller in Bradenton, Florida, until her retirement, at which time she set out to see the world, which she did, traveling all over the US and to multiple different countries. Although she never had any biological children, she was a mother to everyone she met and opened her home to many throughout her life who needed a mother, caregiver or just a friend. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruby Smith Caldwell, Juanita Bond, Herman Lycans, Andrew Lycans and Myrtle Sloan. She is survived by sisters, Loreda Mills (Kenneth) and Deloris Duke. She leaves behind a host of family, nieces and nephews and a special longtime friend, Larry Dell. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.

