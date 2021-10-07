DOROTHY LOUISE SAUNDERS HIBBARD, 93, of Huntington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her residence. She was born November 11, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Charles and Lillian Wellman Saunders. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leroy C. Hibbard; two beautiful granddaughters, Wendy Michelle Wheeler, Tina Renae Hibbard; three brothers, Charles Saunders, Donald Saunders, Ralph Saunders; and two sisters, Marguerite Wells and Kathryn Meade. Dorothy worked hard as a cook at Kellogg Elementary School for over 25 years. She enjoyed her work and loved being around the children, and the children loved being around her. She made sure the ones in need had enough to eat as well as warm coats, gloves, hats and shoes. She never put herself first as she was always taking care to ensure everyone had what they needed. Dorothy is survived by her children, Charles William Hibbard of Lexington, Ky., Jennifer Diana Hibbard of Huntington, W.Va., James Michael (Debby) Hibbard of Ceredo, W.Va., Teresa Paulette Hibbard of Huntington, W.Va., and Sherry Charlotte Walters of Huntington, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Lisa (Phil) Hibbard Fraley and Stephanie (DJ) Adkins, Amber (Kaleb) Grant; five great-grandchildren, Morgan (Alex) Middleton, Dakota (Alyssa) Parsons, Ryen Fraley, Ethan Fraley and Reese Fraley; eight great-great-grandchildren, Elijah Middleton, River Middleton, Shiloh Middleton, Alex Adkins, Claudea Adkins, Kohen Grant, Kooper Grant, Eloise Parsons; one brother, Jim (Bonnie) Saunders of Varney, W.Va.; two sisters, Delores (Jerry) Pittman of Proctorville, Ohio, Lillian Jean Saunders of Bakersfield, Calif.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. with her great-nephew, Rev. Timothy S. Dixon, officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
