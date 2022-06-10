Dorothy Mae Smith

DOROTHY MAE SMITH, 99, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Hyman Smith, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born July 25, 1922, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Ashby and Hester Payne Wilson. Mrs. Smith taught English and retired from Huntington East High School. She was a member of Community of Grace United Methodist Church. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, David and Teresa Smith and one granddaughter, Mackenzie Smith, all of Huntington. Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Woodmere Memorial Park with Pastor Bob Hogsett officiating. Burial will follow. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

