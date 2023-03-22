DOROTHY MARIE DONAHOE, 89 of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. She was born September 6, 1933, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Delbert and Goldie Bledsoe Day. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Leroy and Paul Day and sister Stella Chapman. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Loen Ronald Donahoe; children Jim Donahoe at home, Judy (Stan) Cobb of Salisbury, Missouri and Sandy (Jimmy) Osborne of Barboursville; her "little big brother" Kenny (Jeannie) Day; grandchildren Derick (Anna) Ingham, Amy Ingham and partner Brian Cummings, and Jordan (Hannah) Osborne; and great-grandchildren Shelby, Alexa Marie, Gunner, and Silas. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Bishop Mark Perry. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

