DOROTHY MAY ENSMINGER WILES, 94, widow of Lee Wiles passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington by Pastor Jody Fortner. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was born on July 14, 1928, in Landgraff, W.Va., the daughter of the late Paul Linus and Willie Mae Ensminger. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by eight siblings, Joseph, Jack, Harry, Ted, Morris, Helen, Freddie and Ray. She was a graduate of Norfolk High School, a member of the Westmoreland Woman's Club, Raventtes Bowling League at Colonial League where she was Treasurer and President, Vinson Mother's Club, treasurer, Special Olympics for over 32 years, Kellogg Homeroom mother, member of Westmoreland Baptist Church and Sunday School teacher. Later years following Dr. Charles Stanley ministry. Member of March of Dimes, American Heart Association, American Lung Association and American Cancer Society. Recipient of the Wayne County Community volunteer award and softball coach and League 1 mom. She is survived by her children and spouses, Robert "Bobby Lee" (Ann), Randall (Penny), Rhonda (Greg), Rodney (Nancye) and Richard (Jennifer); grandchildren, Jeremy, Darren, Brandi (Brian), Brooke, Brady, Brea (Joseph), Carly (Jeremy), Colton, Daniel, Jennifer, LeeAnna, Austin, Emilee, Caiden, Peyton and Ashlee; great-grandchildren Parker, Zoe, Kennedy, Lincoln, Rylan, Quincy, Tiana, Treven, Levi, Lennox, Remington, Riah, Lancer, Cayman, Cadara, Redik, Averie, Graeson, Benjamin, Sadie Jolene and Rosalee Kate; great- great-grandchild Easton and one great-grandchild due November 2023. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, and from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home. A special thank you to her caregivers, Kay, Chris, Brenda, and Lisa; the staff of Hospice of Huntington; and Dr. Lois Weixler, M.D. HIMG. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers, Jeremy, Brady, Daniel, Colton, Austin, and Lincoln. Donations in remembrance of Dorothy can be made to/checks payable to Wayne County Special Olympics. CKES 1 Wonder Lane Kenova, WV 25530 c/o Hannah Carey. The funeral service will be live-streamed and online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
