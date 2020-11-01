On Friday, October 30, 2020, DOROTHY PERRY, 94 years of age, passed away at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Dorothy was born on January 19, 1926, in Wayne County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Wye and Mellie Peck Wellman. She was also preceded in death by her husband David, O. Perry. Dorothy is also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Jean Higgenbothan of Astor, Fla., and Margaret Anne Michael (Ralph Michael) of Fort Gay, W.Va. She is survived by her son, Gary Eves (Mary Eves) of Ceredo, W.Va., and her daughter, Brenda Chadwick Jones of Port St. Lucie, Fla. Dorothy is also survived by her brother, Joe Wellman of Fort Gay, W.Va.; sister, Mary Lou Lakin of Huntington, W.Va. Dorothy is also survived by five grandchildren, Gary Brian Eves (Alisa Eves) of Lavalette, W.Va., Timothy Eves (Sandra Eves) of Huntington, W.Va., Christopher Eves (Martha Eves) of Huntington, W.Va., Benjamin Kimbriel of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Beverly Kimbriel of Portland, Ore.; and nine great-grandchildren. Dorothy was an excellent student. She grew up in Fort Gay and attended Marshall University, graduating at the age of nineteen. She became a schoolteacher and taught at Fort Gay High School before moving to Orlando, Florida, in 1959. She continued teaching in Orlando, where she taught the sciences, primarily marine biology. In 1989, she concluded her forty-plus-year teaching career when she retired from Colonial High School in Orlando. Funeral service will be conducted at Young Funeral Home Chapel at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, with Rev. Tim Preston officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020. Private burial will be in the Fort Gay Cemetery, Fort Gay, W.Va. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Perry and her family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police find $40K worth of heroin in West Huntington drug raid
- Joe Manchin: Precedent demands Senate wait on Barrett confirmation vote
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2020
- 3 Cabell County residents among state’s new COVID-19 deaths
- Potential sale of ACF parking lot being negotiated
- Plans for new senior center in Lawrence County up for approval
- Trick-or-treat in Huntington moved to Saturday, Oct. 31
- Robert Murray, outspoken coal miner who battled EPA, dies at 80 of lung disorder
- First plane lands at MU flight school
- Lumber, building material crisis impacting new home construction
Images
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County Middle School Football Championships
- Photos: Rocco's Spaghetti Dinner Drive-Thru in Ceredo
- Photos: Kenova Pumpkin House gives out pumpkins to locals
- Photos: MU PAWS therapy dogs conduct costume parade
- Photos: Mr. and Miss Marshall reveal ceremony
- Photos: Halloween Fantasy Maze
- Photos: VH1 Save the Music Celebration at HMS
- Photos: Halloween decorations
- Photos: Marshall defeats FAU, 20-9
- Photos: Fairland vs. Nelsonville-York, football