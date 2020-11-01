Essential reporting in volatile times.

On Friday, October 30, 2020, DOROTHY PERRY, 94 years of age, passed away at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. Dorothy was born on January 19, 1926, in Wayne County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Wye and Mellie Peck Wellman. She was also preceded in death by her husband David, O. Perry. Dorothy is also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Jean Higgenbothan of Astor, Fla., and Margaret Anne Michael (Ralph Michael) of Fort Gay, W.Va. She is survived by her son, Gary Eves (Mary Eves) of Ceredo, W.Va., and her daughter, Brenda Chadwick Jones of Port St. Lucie, Fla. Dorothy is also survived by her brother, Joe Wellman of Fort Gay, W.Va.; sister, Mary Lou Lakin of Huntington, W.Va. Dorothy is also survived by five grandchildren, Gary Brian Eves (Alisa Eves) of Lavalette, W.Va., Timothy Eves (Sandra Eves) of Huntington, W.Va., Christopher Eves (Martha Eves) of Huntington, W.Va., Benjamin Kimbriel of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Beverly Kimbriel of Portland, Ore.; and nine great-grandchildren. Dorothy was an excellent student. She grew up in Fort Gay and attended Marshall University, graduating at the age of nineteen. She became a schoolteacher and taught at Fort Gay High School before moving to Orlando, Florida, in 1959. She continued teaching in Orlando, where she taught the sciences, primarily marine biology. In 1989, she concluded her forty-plus-year teaching career when she retired from Colonial High School in Orlando. Funeral service will be conducted at Young Funeral Home Chapel at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, with Rev. Tim Preston officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020. Private burial will be in the Fort Gay Cemetery, Fort Gay, W.Va. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Perry and her family.

