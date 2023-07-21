DOROTHY SANDERS MATHIS, 88, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Woodland Oaks Health Care Center. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Dock's Creek Cemetery with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. She was born February 4, 1937, in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of the late Brigham and Luella Sanders. She retired from Kenny Queen Hardware in Kenova. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. She is survived by one son, James David Mathis; two daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela "Pam" Lane (Rick) and Rebecca "Becky" Cochenour (Eddie); four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation and no procession to the cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
