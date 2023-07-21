The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DOROTHY SANDERS MATHIS, 88, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Woodland Oaks Health Care Center. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Dock's Creek Cemetery with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. She was born February 4, 1937, in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of the late Brigham and Luella Sanders. She retired from Kenny Queen Hardware in Kenova. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. She is survived by one son, James David Mathis; two daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela "Pam" Lane (Rick) and Rebecca "Becky" Cochenour (Eddie); four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation and no procession to the cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you