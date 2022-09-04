Dorsey Ray Workman
DORSEY RAY WORKMAN, 100, of Fountain Valley, Calif., passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Sterling Senior Living, in Fountain Valley, Calif. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Dorsey was born on April 19, 1922 in Wayne, W.Va., the daughter of the late Charlie and Bessie Lucas Pack. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Workman; and a daughter, Catherine Shortridge. She is survived by her son, Michael (Burma) Workman; daughter, Donna (Ed) White; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

