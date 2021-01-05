DOTTIE JEFFERS WEAVER,  Born February 14, 1945, passed away January 2, 2021, at the age of seventy-five years, ten months and nineteen days. She was the daughter of the late Willis Jeffers and Ruby Reynolds Jeffers and was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Weaver; one son, Charles Wesley "Chuck" Weaver; three brothers, Kenneth Jeffers, Charles Ray Jeffers and George Jeffers; and one sister, Joann Nida Jeffers. She was a lifelong member of Hamlin Baptist Church. She is survived by four sons, Rusty (Brenda) Weaver of West Hamlin, W.Va., Rob (Kathy) Weaver of Lavalette, W.Va., P.D. Weaver of Hamlin, W.Va., Chris (Cindy) Weaver of Clarksville, Tenn.; two brothers, Jimmy Jeffers of Hurricane, W.Va., and Jerry Jeffers of Hurricane, W.Va.; two sisters, Brenda (Vernon) Quintrell of Hamlin and Pamela (Ronnie) Adkins of Sweetland, W.Va.; three grandsons, Ethan (Clara) Weaver of Clarksville, Tenn., Jason Triplett of Moundsville, W.Va., and Tyler Weaver of Clarksville, Tenn.; two granddaughters, Callie Weaver of Clarksville, Tenn., and Angela Amador of Lafayette, Ind. Graveside service will be noon Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va., with David Burch and Pastor Jim Caldwell officiating. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.

