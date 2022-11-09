Dottie Lou Finley
DOTTIE LOU FINLEY, 80 of Milton, passed away November 7, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born October 13, 1942, in Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bradie Ranzie Lucas and Inez Augusta Vance Lucas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Kermit Finley; son David Finley; grandson Jeremy Finley; brother Larry Lucas; and sisters Linda Lucas Sheppard and Sandra Lucas Dailey. She is survived by her son, Bruce Finley; one sister, Carol Adkins (Gary); daughter-in-law Peggy Finley; grandchildren Annie Finley and Ashley Finley; and great-grandchildren William Finley, Anna Trammell, Sophia and Jeremy Finley. Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mark Finley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

