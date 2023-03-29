DOTTIE LOU WORKMAN, 76 of Huntington passed away March 27, 2023. She was born March 12, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter to the late Garland Garfield Wintz and Leona Bell Wintz. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Workman; son David Elder; brother Marvin Wintz. She is survived by one sister, Linda Justice (Larry) and Donald Wintz (Ginger Gibson); three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five nieces. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Herrenkohl Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you