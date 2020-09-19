DOUGLAS ALLEN WEST, 60, of Ona, W.Va., was called to his Heavenly home on Sept. 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Doug was born in Welch, W.Va., on Jan. 22, 1960, and was a resident of Roderfield before moving to the Huntington area in his early twenties. Doug was a hard worker and never once complained; instead, he always thanked God for being healthy enough and able to do so. He was a Law Enforcement Officer for 30-plus years, working with various agencies including the Cabell County Courthouse, Police Chief of the Huntington Tri-State Airport and his last placement with the Winfield PD. He was also retired from his position as a Security Officer at Walmart on Route 60 after 25-plus years. To know Doug was to love him. He could brighten up a room with just his smile, never wanting to be the center of attention, but always capturing it with his loving nature and his love for making people laugh. He knew people everywhere he went and never met a stranger. Doug loved to fish, work, walk and listen to music, but his top priority was spending time with his family. He never missed a chance to surround himself with family. Awaiting him at his heavenly home is his loving mother, Brenda Kay West. Those left here to cherish his memory are the love of his life and faithful best friend, L. West, his father, Ronald D. West (Mary), sister, Traci (Mark) McCombs, and brother, Clark (Donna) West, all of West Virginia. Missing him forever are his children, Kristen (Jason) Ketchum, Aaron (Kelly) West of Tennessee, Jennifer (Nathan) Fusco of South Carolina, Janet (Daniel) Moreno, D.C., Christian (Alesha) West of Florida, Mathew(Mariko) West of West Virginia, B. Allan of Arizona, and his “fur”daughter, Holly Puppy, who he loved so very much; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jadon, Finley and Oakley Ketchum, Emma, Kerigan and Claire West, Sophie and Michael Fusco, Luke Moreno and Belle West; and several nieces and nephews. Doug was a faithful Christian and though he will be greatly missed, we rejoice in the fact that we will reunite with him one day. Visitation will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Private family funeral service and burial will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, with Pastor Martin West officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- STEPHEN MICHAEL ANDREW WARDEN
- Body recovered near Camden Park
- ‘Pick-your-own’ pumpkin patch opens in Milton
- Motorcycle club does drive-by drop-off of needed school supplies
- Dispute over broadband grant erupts in Huntington
- After drop in crime, Huntington hopes to address ‘quality of life’ issues
- MU professor put on leave after offensive statement about Trump voters during class
- Huntington recovery program gets nearly $1M loan guarantee
- BUSINESS BEAT: Jewel City Seafood reopens today in downtown Huntington
- Cabell Midland football player tests positive for COVID-19
Images
Collections
- Photos: Protest at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Photos: Fall activities in Milton
- Photos: Homeschool skate event at Skateland
- Photos: The Paramount Players present "Beehive: The 60's Musical"
- Photos: Run By the River Cross Country Meet
- Photos: High School Soccer, Huntington High girls take on Cabell Midland
- Photos: Ironton vs. Coal Grove, football
- Photos: Heritage Farm We Learn Wednesday Event
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, football
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, football