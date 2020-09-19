Essential reporting in volatile times.

DOUGLAS ALLEN WEST, 60, of Ona, W.Va., was called to his Heavenly home on Sept. 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Doug was born in Welch, W.Va., on Jan. 22, 1960, and was a resident of Roderfield before moving to the Huntington area in his early twenties. Doug was a hard worker and never once complained; instead, he always thanked God for being healthy enough and able to do so. He was a Law Enforcement Officer for 30-plus years, working with various agencies including the Cabell County Courthouse, Police Chief of the Huntington Tri-State Airport and his last placement with the Winfield PD. He was also retired from his position as a Security Officer at Walmart on Route 60 after 25-plus years. To know Doug was to love him. He could brighten up a room with just his smile, never wanting to be the center of attention, but always capturing it with his loving nature and his love for making people laugh. He knew people everywhere he went and never met a stranger. Doug loved to fish, work, walk and listen to music, but his top priority was spending time with his family. He never missed a chance to surround himself with family. Awaiting him at his heavenly home is his loving mother, Brenda Kay West. Those left here to cherish his memory are the love of his life and faithful best friend, L. West, his father, Ronald D. West (Mary), sister, Traci (Mark) McCombs, and brother, Clark (Donna) West, all of West Virginia. Missing him forever are his children, Kristen (Jason) Ketchum, Aaron (Kelly) West of Tennessee, Jennifer (Nathan) Fusco of South Carolina, Janet (Daniel) Moreno, D.C., Christian (Alesha) West of Florida, Mathew(Mariko) West of West Virginia, B. Allan of Arizona, and his “fur”daughter, Holly Puppy, who he loved so very much; grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jadon, Finley and Oakley Ketchum, Emma, Kerigan and Claire West, Sophie and Michael Fusco, Luke Moreno and Belle West; and several nieces and nephews. Doug was a faithful Christian and though he will be greatly missed, we rejoice in the fact that we will reunite with him one day. Visitation will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Private family funeral service and burial will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, with Pastor Martin West officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

