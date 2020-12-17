DOUGLAS B. WHITE, age 86, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at home, after a long battle with cancer. He was born Feb. 4, 1934, in McKeesport, Pa., to Kenneth and Gertrude White. He graduated from Duquesne High School, Duquesne, Pa., in 1952. He graduated from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Ill., and Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn. In 1958, Doug married Lois Williams in Charleston, W.Va. They later moved to Huntington, W.Va., where they made their home. He was a juvenile probation officer for Cabell County, later serving as Chief Juvenile Probation Officer. He was a member of Grace Gospel Church in Huntington, serving faithfully for many years as a board member and as a Sunday school teacher and Sunday School Superintendent. He obtained his Master’s Degree in Sociology from Marshall University in 1974. In the 1980s he became a basketball official, refereeing junior high and high school games in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. He loved playing golf with men from Grace Gospel Church, with a highlight being a hole-in-one. He celebrated 61 years of marriage with Lois before her death in May 2020. He was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis G. White of Duquesne, Pa. He is survived by his daughters, Sheryl (Sherry) Lynn White of Huntington, Beth Ann and husband Jerry Wiebe of Hooker, Okla.; grandchildren, Michael (Jade) Wiebe, Hooker, Okla., Alexis (Kyle) Hilbert, Bristow, Okla., Vanessa Wiebe, Yukon, Okla., and Erica Wiebe, Stillwater, Okla.; and great-grandchildren, Austin and Rachel Wiebe and Addison Hilbert. Also surviving are his brother, Ralph K. White, Santa Clarita, Calif., and sister-in-law, Linda Rogier of Greenville, S.C., and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Mitch Shaver, Dr. Toni Pascioles and Hospice of Huntington. Visitation will be held at Grace Gospel Church on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Grace Gospel Church in Huntington, W.Va., with Pastors Keith Wiebe Jr. and Jerry Matt. This service will honor both our father and our mother, Lois W. White. Burial in Woodmere Cemetery following. Face masks and social distancing are in effect for both events at Grace Gospel Church. Service will be livstreamed by Grace Gospel Church or via the church’s Facebook site. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Mission Fund at Grace Gospel Church. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
