DOUGLAS EUGENE DUNBAR, 36, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Doug was born April 26, 1984, in Ashland, Ky., son of Brenda Beach Dunbar and the late Dale Dunbar. Graveside services will be at noon Monday, February 8, 2021, at Bowling Cemetery on Whites Creek, Catlettsburg, Ky. Pastor Richie Gindlesperger will officiate, with burial to follow. Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.

