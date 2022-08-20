Douglas McArthur Smith
DOUGLAS McARTHUR SMITH, 79, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Military funeral honors will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Family visitation will be at 1 p.m. He was born in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late John Wetzel and Edna Alice Hatfield Smith. He was preceded in death by brothers William, Herbert, Fred, Wetzel Jr., Franklin, Tolbert and Don; sisters Dorothy, Lorraine, Francis and Patricia; mother-in-law Doris; brother-in-law, Johnny. He retired as a Senior Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. He served in the Vietnam War. Following his military career, he worked in the automobile industry for more than 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Ginger D. Smith; sons Mike, Aaron (wife Jennifer); daughters Pamela (husband Donnie), Tina (husband Donnie); grandchildren Chris, Michaela, Hunter, Cole (wife Casey), Chase (wife Laryn), Noah, Tristan, Eli and Connor; great-grandchildren Camryn, Keegan, Jazelle, Kinyon, Sophia, Delilah, Stella and Arlo. Also survived by brothers, Vernon, Robert (wife Denise) and Homer (wife Debbie); sisters Sue, Josephine, Ruby and Charlotte (husband Homer) and many good friends and neighbors. Pallbearers will be Robert, Mark, Hunter, Aaron, Chase and Noah. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

