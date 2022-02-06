DOUGLAS ROBERT SAMMONS, formerly of Galloway, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 31, 2022, in Wheeling, W.Va. He was born January 16, 1975, in Huntington, a son of Lowell Douglas Sammons and the late Carol Jean (Pace) Godbey. Following his graduation in 1993 from Huntington High School, Doug joined the United States Marine Corps, where he was a Marine Corps Aircraft Electronic Countermeasures System Technician for six years before he was honorably discharged. After leaving the Marines, Doug remained in the electronics field up until his passing. Doug enjoyed coaching his children in soccer and watching them play sports, playing the guitar and working on automobiles. He loved the Lord and spending time in his Word. He will be remembered for his keen intelligence, wonderful sense of humor, fierce loyalty and, most importantly, his love for his family. In addition to his father, Doug is survived by his three children, Alison (Tanner) Meade of Huntington, Autumn Sammons and Josiah Sammons of Orient, Ohio; their mother, April Sammons of Orient, Ohio; one grandson, Luke Meade of Huntington; two sisters, Betty Burley and Wendy Marie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and many friends. A celebration of Doug’s life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. The family will notify loved ones when a service is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to K9s for Warriors in C/O www.tmcfunding.com. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.carechapel.com.

