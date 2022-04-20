DOVA MURPHY, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her savior Jesus Christ on April 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Murphy, daughter, Shirley Murphy, and grandson, Daniel Lee Murphy. She leaves behind her son, Charles Murphy of Huntington, W.Va.; her granddaughter, Nina Crislip; her great-grandchildren, Autum Crislip and Briar Crislip; and precious dog, Princess. Brother O.F. Adkins will officiate the services and burial will be in Spring Valley Memorial Garden, all which are private. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
