DOVIE MAYNARD, 86, of Wayne, widow of Doyle Maynard, died April 17 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Community Memorial Gardens. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
