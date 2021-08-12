DR. ARMANDO MAXIMILIANO ACOSTA, 73, of Merritt Island, Florida, died Saturday, July 31, at Wuesthoff Hospice House, surrounded by loved ones. He was born August 21, 1947, in Santiago de Cuba. He is the son of the late Armando Nicolas Acosta and Dra. Acela Ignacia Fajardo Acosta. He is survived by his children, Armando Nicolas Acosta, Diana Marie Vance, Cynthia Rachelle Acosta-Garcia, Eric Isaac Acosta, Vivian Yolanda Yarbrough, Dr. Veronica Lynn Acosta, and their mother, Yolanda Ponce Acosta, as well as his children, Christopher Aaron Acosta, Alicia Rene Acosta, and their mother, Jeri Rene Gearheart. He also leaves behind his siblings, Dr. Alessandro Leandro Acosta, Asela Felixa Garcia, Ana Amelia Rivera and Dr. Adrian Acosta, his grandchildren, Jason Taylor Acosta, Monica Rachelle Moise, DeMadre Lewis Turner, Diana Maria Vance, Jacob Zedric Acosta, Nicholas Keaton Hull, Isabel Layne Vance, Bryan Dalton Vance, Maria Cristina Garcia, Layla Marie Acosta, Liam Garnett Yarbrough, Maximilian Robert Acosta, Isaac Gibson Acosta, Olympia Acosta O’Connell, and his great-grandchildren, Kamiyah Acela Brothers, Christian Gabriel Moise and Cai Jaylen Moise, with one on the way, as well as one aunt, Yolanda Acosta, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Armando left Cuba with his family, as a child in 1959, and eventually settled in California, where he attended Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park, California, where he played football and was voted Mr. Irresistible. He graduated from Bishop Amat High School, where he was part of the wrestling team. He went on to play soccer for Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, California, and attended University of Southern California, where he studied pharmacy, before graduating from medical school from Universidad Central del Este in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, where he was a member of the rugby team.
Dr. Acosta was an Internal Medicine resident at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and went on to a short stint of private practice in Ceredo, West Virginia. He then moved to Logan, West Virginia, where he practiced at both Holden Hospital and Williamson Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Medicine Department. He retired to Merritt Island, Florida, where he cherished time with family and enjoyed every available opportunity to ride his motorcycle.
His family and friends will remember him for his unconditional support, colorful storytelling and loving generosity. His patients will remember him as the kind doctor who went beyond the call of duty in fulfilling his oath to serve his patients before anything else.
Funeral services will take place at Divine Mercy Catholic Church on Saturday, Aug. 14, beginning with a recitation of the Rosary at noon, followed by a requiem Mass at 1 p.m. Interment will follow immediately afterward at Riverview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Cocoa, FL 32926.