Dr. Boots Dilley
SYSTEM

DR. BOOTS DILLEY, age 91, passed away December 26, 2022 at The Villages at Greystone, Daniels, W.Va., where she was a resident for 1-1/2 years. Boots was born November 26, 1931 to the late Golda Baccus Dilley and Dewey Brown Dilley in Glen Morgan, W.Va. She graduated from Shady Spring High School in 1948.

After graduation she attended Beckley College and Concord College where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education in 1954. She then received a Master of Arts Degree from West Virginia University in 1958. She was an elementary school teacher in Raleigh County for 6 years before earning a School Supervisor's Certificate from West Virginia University in 1961. She then became a Raleigh County Elementary School Supervisor for 5 years.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you