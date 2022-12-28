DR. BOOTS DILLEY, age 91, passed away December 26, 2022 at The Villages at Greystone, Daniels, W.Va., where she was a resident for 1-1/2 years. Boots was born November 26, 1931 to the late Golda Baccus Dilley and Dewey Brown Dilley in Glen Morgan, W.Va. She graduated from Shady Spring High School in 1948.
After graduation she attended Beckley College and Concord College where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education in 1954. She then received a Master of Arts Degree from West Virginia University in 1958. She was an elementary school teacher in Raleigh County for 6 years before earning a School Supervisor's Certificate from West Virginia University in 1961. She then became a Raleigh County Elementary School Supervisor for 5 years.
She resigned from the Raleigh County Board of Education upon accepting the position of Assistant Professor of Education at Alderson Broaddus College in Phillipi, W.Va. She taught there 1 year before accepting the position of Assistant Professor of Education at West Virginia Wesleyan College, Buckhannon, W.Va., where she taught for 5 years.
In 1970 she moved to Huntington, W.Va., to accept the Assistant Professor of Education position at Marshall University. She remained in this position of teaching and advising 40 years until her retirement in 2010.
During her tenure at Marshall University, she obtained a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Educational Administration from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech), Blacksburg, Virginia in 1983.
Dr. Dilley continued living in Huntington, W.Va., until April 2021, where she was an avid supporter of Marshall University Thundering Herd football, seldom missing a game whether playing at home or away.
In addition to her parents, Boots was preceded in death by sisters Betty J. Brammer, Jean A. Warden, Patricia S. Dilley, and nephew Randy M. Brammer. She is survived by her niece Pamela S. Ford and husband Larry of Shady Spring, W.Va., and nephew David Warden Jr. and wife Jennifer of Palm Harbor, Fla., and their 2 children.
Honoring Boots' wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Graveside rites for the family and burial will be at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Donations of sympathy may be sent to the Marshall University Big Green and Alumni, P.O. Box 642, Beckley, WV 25801 to be used for Marshall University Scholarships. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Greystone for their care and friendship during her stay.
Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, W.Va.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
MARIANNE M. RAY, 80 of Huntington, passed away December 7, 2022. A memorial service will be …
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.