DR. CAROLYN M. KARR, retired professor of history at Marshall University, passed away February 27, 2022. She was born July 22, 1933, in Huntington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Grace Karr, and her older brother and sister-in-law, Walter and June Karr. She is survived by her nephews and niece, Michael (Pam) Karr of Pennsylvania, Steve (Jayna) of Huntington, and Karen Karr; seven great-nephews and -nieces and their children. She had many special, supportive friends and former co-workers. She earned a Master’s from Marshall University and her Ph.D. from Ohio State University (and forever a huge Buckeyes fan). Dr. Karr served in a number of roles during her 46 years at Marshall, including chair of the Social Studies Department, 1984-1986; chair of the CISLS Division in the College of Education, 1986-1993; associate dean of the College of Education, 1983-1984; chair of the International Studies Committee, 1992-1998; and chair of the General Education Committee, 1994-1998. As chair of the Baccalaureate Task Force, Dr. Karr spearheaded the approval and implementation of The Marshall Plan for Quality Undergraduate Education. Active in women’s issues, she was a founder of the Women’s Center and a co-creator of the first Women’s Studies course at Marshall. She was recognized by the Women’s Center for outstanding contributions in 1992 and was named an Outstanding Woman of the Area in 1978. Dr. Karr was one of the first college professors to embrace and encourage online learning. She was Marshall’s institutional representative to the FACDIS Steering Committee (Faculty and Course Development in International Studies) in advancing international studies across West Virginia. She attended a White House Conference on the needs of rural women during the week of Feb. 20-25, 1978. At this conference, Dr. Karr gave a talk on the educational and health needs of Appalachian Women. The establishment of a national organization, Rural Women of America, was an outgrowth of the conference. Dr. Karr was asked to serve on the national board of directors. A true world traveler and an accomplished photographer, she took wonderful photos on her trips and would often journal about her experiences. She traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia. She was an avid gardener and was well-known for her beautiful backyard garden. She enjoyed cooking, reading and staying up-to-date on current events. An expert bridge player and a published author, she lived the last several years at Woodland Retirement, where she was President of the Resident Council for two years. She enjoyed her time at Woodlands and appreciated the kindness of the staff and residents. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends, former colleagues and students. To honor Carolyn’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to One by One Animal Advocates, P.O. Box 1122, Huntington, WV 25713. Reger Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you