DR. CHARLES ABRAHAM, 80 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Charles was born on June 7, 1942, in Oak Hill, West Virginia, to the late Isaac and Salome Abraham. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Fred Abraham. Charles is survived by his wife of 39 years, Teresa Morris Abraham; his two sons, Charles Jr. of Huntington, and Dr. Christopher (Jennifer) of Columbia, S.C.; his daughter, Dr. Katherine of Anderson, S.C.; and his brother, Dr. Nazem Abraham of Huntington.

Charles graduated from Williamson High School, West Virginia University for both undergraduate and medical school, and received an MBA from Marshall University. He served as a Captain in the US Army and was a practicing physician in Huntington, W.Va., for over 45 years.

