DR. CHARLES ABRAHAM, 80 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Charles was born on June 7, 1942, in Oak Hill, West Virginia, to the late Isaac and Salome Abraham. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Fred Abraham. Charles is survived by his wife of 39 years, Teresa Morris Abraham; his two sons, Charles Jr. of Huntington, and Dr. Christopher (Jennifer) of Columbia, S.C.; his daughter, Dr. Katherine of Anderson, S.C.; and his brother, Dr. Nazem Abraham of Huntington.
Charles graduated from Williamson High School, West Virginia University for both undergraduate and medical school, and received an MBA from Marshall University. He served as a Captain in the US Army and was a practicing physician in Huntington, W.Va., for over 45 years.
Charles was an active member of Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Huntington, was a member of the American Legion, and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a devoted husband, doting father, and loving brother and uncle. Charles was an avid West Virginia University and Steelers football fan, loved meeting his friends around town and at the YMCA, delighted when sipping an Old Fashioned on a friend's front porch, and especially dancing with his bride to Matt Monro in the kitchen.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, by Father John Dixon at the Holy Spirit Antiochian Orthodox Church. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 1 Woodhaven Drive, Huntington, WV 25701. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
