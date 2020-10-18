DR. CHARLES ELFORD MCKAY III, 68, of Nashville, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Dr. McKay was a medical oncologist/hematologist who practiced in Nashville, Tenn., for over 25 years. He attended Wake Forest University and graduated from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine. He completed his internship, residency and oncology fellowship at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He later earned an MBA from Vanderbilt’s Owen School of Management. He entered into private practice in 1982 and was a founding partner of Tennessee Oncology, where he practiced and served as CEO until his retirement in 2009. Dr. McKay was a member of the American Medical Association, the American Society of Clinical Oncologists and Alpha Omega Alpha. Dr. McKay was an avid outdoorsman and world traveler. He loved animals and delighted in rescuing cats and supporting animal rescue. In retirement, he combined his passion for travel and nature with his new love of photography. He traveled to all seven continents and over 120 countries. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Nashville. A native of Huntington, W.Va., he was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Charles E. McKay Jr. and Bernice Gregory McKay. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Jackson McKay, daughter, Rebecca Corinne McKay, son, Sean Charles McKay (Laura), and grandson, Jack McKay, and daughter, Stephanie Diane McKay, all of Nashville. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. John G. McKay (Becky) of Greer, S.C.; sister, Gina McKay-Lodge (Robert) of Oberlin, Ohio; aunt, Margaret McKay Franks (Paul) of Owens, Ga.; and nine nieces and nephews. At Dr. McKay’s request, a private family memorial service was held in Stanford Chapel of First Presbyterian Church, followed by interment in the First Presbyterian Sullivan Gardens and Columbarium. The Reverend Dr. Sandra L. Randleman officiated. Memorial contributions may be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke or Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington nursing home combats COVID-19 outbreak
- Outbreak of COVID-19 reported at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Morrisey says he's not quarantining after Trump White House meeting
- BILLY RAY CHATTERTON
- Lumber, building material crisis impacting new home construction
- Bite Mi Asian Street Food truck offers flavor on wheels
- Health officials call for more ‘drastic’ action from community to slow COVID-19 spread
- Midland's Roberts wins Underwood Award
- Choosing Herd feels right at home for former UNC lineman Billy Ross
- BUSINESS BEAT: Depsite pandemic, several new businesses opening in Huntington
Images
Collections
- Photos: St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Splash Pad ribbon-cutting ceremony
- Photos: Eagle Scout project underway at Spring Hill Elementary
- Photos: Memphis Tennessee Garrison House restoration project ribbon-cutting
- Photos: High School Football, Huntington vs. Winfield
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Oak HIll, football
- Photos: Paint & Sip Session at Marshall University
- Photos: Marshall vs. Western Kentucky, football
- Photos: Corn maze at Cooper Family Farms
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Grandview Heights, football
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, football