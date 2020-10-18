Essential reporting in volatile times.

DR. CHARLES ELFORD MCKAY III, 68, of Nashville, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Dr. McKay was a medical oncologist/hematologist who practiced in Nashville, Tenn., for over 25 years. He attended Wake Forest University and graduated from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine. He completed his internship, residency and oncology fellowship at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He later earned an MBA from Vanderbilt’s Owen School of Management. He entered into private practice in 1982 and was a founding partner of Tennessee Oncology, where he practiced and served as CEO until his retirement in 2009. Dr. McKay was a member of the American Medical Association, the American Society of Clinical Oncologists and Alpha Omega Alpha. Dr. McKay was an avid outdoorsman and world traveler. He loved animals and delighted in rescuing cats and supporting animal rescue. In retirement, he combined his passion for travel and nature with his new love of photography. He traveled to all seven continents and over 120 countries. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Nashville. A native of Huntington, W.Va., he was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Charles E. McKay Jr. and Bernice Gregory McKay. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Jackson McKay, daughter, Rebecca Corinne McKay, son, Sean Charles McKay (Laura), and grandson, Jack McKay, and daughter, Stephanie Diane McKay, all of Nashville. He is also survived by his brother, Dr. John G. McKay (Becky) of Greer, S.C.; sister, Gina McKay-Lodge (Robert) of Oberlin, Ohio; aunt, Margaret McKay Franks (Paul) of Owens, Ga.; and nine nieces and nephews. At Dr. McKay’s request, a private family memorial service was held in Stanford Chapel of First Presbyterian Church, followed by interment in the First Presbyterian Sullivan Gardens and Columbarium. The Reverend Dr. Sandra L. Randleman officiated. Memorial contributions may be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke or Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue.

