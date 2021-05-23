DR. DALLAS BROZIK, Ph.D., died Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was a retired Professor Emeritus from Marshall University and a Nuclear Polorius Submarine Navy Engineer veteran. He leaves his wife, Doris, of 47 years. According to his wishes, there will be no public services. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you