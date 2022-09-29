DR. DAVID SHEFFER CLARK, 99, of Orange Va., died September 22, 2022, at Dogwood Village Senior Living Center. Born on October 19, 1922, in Huntington, W.Va., he was the only child of Elmer S. and Carolyn N. Clark.
Dr. Clark had a long and distinguished career in Huntington, W.Va., within the realm of internal medicine, with continued training in kidney dialysis and cardiology. Dr. Clark is the founder of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Dialysis Center and served as its director for over 35 years. He performed the first dialysis procedure at the new facility in the 1960s.
His expanded medical training enabled him to develop clinical outreach and services to patients throughout the state of West Virginia. His early pioneering efforts formed the foundation for a new generation of medical care throughout West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.
Dr. Clark and his wife Betty retired to Charlottesville in 1997. Sheffer was a medical staff volunteer for the Charlottesville Free Clinic for 16 years and he was the first recipient of the clinic's Volunteer Emeritus Award. He was active with the Albemarle/Charlottesville Historical Society and The Lewis and Clark Festival Committee. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick.
Sheffer received baccalaureate degrees in chemistry from Marshall University (nee College) and in medical sciences from West Virginia University. He graduated from the Medical College of Virginia in 1951. Further training in nephrology was with Dr. Willem Kolff of the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Clark also developed an organ retrieval and transplant program with university hospital affiliations throughout West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. He also established a medical fund for indigent patients at Cabell Hospital.
He was a clinical assistant professor of medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for over 20 years before retirement. Dr. Clark was a fellow of the American College of Physicians and served on the board of both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington.
Sheffer is a veteran of the US Army. He was called to active duty in 1944 and deployed to the Philippines. He often referred to his experiences as commander of a POW camp as central to his life's work as a humanitarian. He was discharged as a 1st lieutenant in 1946.
Dr. Clark is predeceased by Betty Clark, his wife of 65 years; by his parents, and by his many beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who surrounded him and nurtured his early development and growth.
He is survived by his three children, Anne C. Beavers (Jim) of Orange, Rebecca C. Whyley (Rob) of Haymarket, Va., and David S. Clark of Huntington; grandchildren Jay, John, Leslie, and Carolyn; seven great-grandchildren, Jane, Lucy, Sylvie, Arlo, Rafe, Abby and Quinn, extended family, and many family associates including Ms. Beverly Cox and Mrs. Marianne Bernard. Dr. Clark's family would also like to express deepest thanks to the entire staff of Dogwood Senior Living Center in Orange.
Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Unionville, Va. on October 19, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, Keswick. Arrangements by Preddy Funeral Home, Orange, Va.
