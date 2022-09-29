Dr. David Sheffer Clark
DR. DAVID SHEFFER CLARK, 99, of Orange Va., died September 22, 2022, at Dogwood Village Senior Living Center. Born on October 19, 1922, in Huntington, W.Va., he was the only child of Elmer S. and Carolyn N. Clark.

Dr. Clark had a long and distinguished career in Huntington, W.Va., within the realm of internal medicine, with continued training in kidney dialysis and cardiology. Dr. Clark is the founder of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Dialysis Center and served as its director for over 35 years. He performed the first dialysis procedure at the new facility in the 1960s.

