DR. DREW CARLTON APGAR, 70, of Huntington, died Sept. 25 at his brother’s home. He had a brief career practicing law before becoming a physician. A graveside memorial service will be conducted 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Oaklawn Memorial Park, 6157 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

