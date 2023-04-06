DR. FAROOQ H. SIDDIQI, 82 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away April 4, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington, by Rev. Thomas Jeffrey. He was born in Hyderabad, India, on May 1, 1940. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Belt-Siddiqi and his son-in-law, Robert Barker. He was survived by his sisters, Farida Mirza and Humera Haq; four children, Debra Williams, Teresa Markins (Greg), Diana Barker and William Belt (Melanie); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was honored to take care of the children and their parents during his 42 years of practice as a pediatrician. He was a faithful member of Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church, 4421 16th Street Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you