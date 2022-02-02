DR. GERALD EDWARD DICE, 75, of Huntington, passed away suddenly on January 31, 2022. Jerry was born in Akron, Ohio, to Proctor and Maxine Dice on February 26, 1946. He graduated from The Ohio State University Dental School in 1973. He began his dental career at Wayne County Health Department, where he met his wife, Pamela. He finished out his 43-year-long career at Tug River Health Association. Jerry is survived by his wife, Pamela Dice, children, Jon Dice (Julie Schrall), Laura Hill (Dave) and Amanda Fei (Chris); sister, Janet Dice. Jerry loved and cherished his four grandchildren, Ellie Fei, Max Fei and Lucas Hill and Ryan Hill. Jerry was known for his dry humor and dad jokes. He was a unique guy with a great love of his family. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren and wanted everyone to know. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin. Funeral services will follow at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Jacque Compton officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Condolences may be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cat, missing for 20 days after interstate crash, found by volunteers
- BUSINESS BEAT: Two businesses announce openings at Pea Ridge Plaza
- Union, Marathon continue new contract negotiations after strike deadline passes
- Connolly’s Irish Pub a labor of love for local attorney
- JAMES W. ST. CLAIR
- Men admit roles in multistate drug ring in Huntington
- Special Metals, union scheduled to return to bargaining table
- WSAZ wrestling back with loaded field
- KEVIN TODD SHERK
- KELLIE DAWN SPENCER
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County drug court graduates five people
- Photos: 2022 WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Day Two
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Opening Day
- Photos: 25th annual Huntington Ice Bowl
- Photos: KEE100 Bridal Expo
- Photos: Snowy morning at Heritage Farm Museum and Village
- Photos: Marshall vs. UAB, men's basketball
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Cabell Midland, girls basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball