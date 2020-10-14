Essential reporting in volatile times.

DR. GUALBERTO MARTINEZ MARCELO JR., 79, of Huntington, husband of Jocelyn De Joya Marcelo, died Oct. 8. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Oct. 16, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. Visitation will be one hour before Mass at the church. Private burial in Spring Hill Cemetery. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of services. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

