Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DR. GUALBERTO MARTINEZ MARCELO JR., 79, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born December 2, 1940, in Looc, Romblon, Philippines, son of the late Gualberto Marcelo Sr. and Concepcion Martinez Marcelo. He is survived by his wife, Jocelyn De Joya Marcelo of Huntington; daughters, Aileen Marcelo of Huntington, Carolyn Marcelo (Bradley Williams) of Richmond, Va., and Catherine Marcelo (Kyle Wendling) of Richmond, Va.; grandson, Maxwell McCabe of Huntington; sister, Perla Gaytano of Looc, Romblon, Philippines; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 545 Norway Avenue, Huntington, with Father Paul Yuenger officiating. Those attending are asked to follow current COVID-19 guidelines. The family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass at the church. Private burial will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery at a later date. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.