DR. IRA PLYBON, 91, of Huntington, brother of Nellie Plybon, died April 17 in Scottown, Ohio. He was a retired English Professor at Marshall University. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
Tags
