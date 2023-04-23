DR. IRA PLYBON, 91 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, in Scottown, Ohio. He was born November 27, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Romeo and Ruby Davis Plybon. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Elsworth Plybon, Robert Plybon, Dr. Benjamin Plybon, and Lowell Plybon and five sisters, Naomi Bowen, Ruby Xylthia Coyle, Elinor Hayes, Ulah Plybon, and Mary Ellen Davis. Ira was a 1950 graduate of Huntington East High School and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Marshall University and his PhD from the University of Maryland. He was a retired Associate Professor of English at Marshall University. His interests were books, classical music, gardening, and photography. Survivors include a sister, Nellie Plybon and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be later at Davis Cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

