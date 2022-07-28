DR. JASON BENJAMIN "JAKE" FLICK, 47, of Hurricane, passed away on July 22, 2022. He was born April 20, 1975, in Sharon, Pa., to James and Pamla Flick of Somerset, Pa. He is also survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Sarah Flick of Hurricane; children Maxwell Flick and Molly Flick, both of Hurricane; sister Amanda Watkins (Joseph) of Somerset, Pa.; brother Steven Flick (Kimberly) of Shankville, Pa.; and many other extended family and friends. Jake was a loving husband, father, brother, and son. Jake dedicated his life to serving his country, enlisting in the US Navy, and working as a Clinical Psychologist in the VA Hospital. His motto was "God, Family and Country." He loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, etc., and also loved tinkering with mechanical and electrical things. He loved and was proud of his children, and all their accomplishments. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor James Dennis officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526, is honored to handle Dr. Flick's arrangements.
