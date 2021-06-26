DR. JEFFREY BRIAN BETTS, 55, flew to heaven Monday, June 21, 2021, of cardiac arrest at the Grand Strand Hospital, Myrtle Beach, S.C. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Dustin Clark. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. He was born on April 11, 1966, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Ethel Watts Betts and the late Charles Betts. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alicia, and brother, Todd. He was valedictorian of Vinson High School, where he was sports captain and All-State. He trained at the US Air Force Academy and graduated from Marshall University Medical School, and was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity. Jeff was a radiologist on staff at Duke Hospital in North Carolina and a pediatric radiologist at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as a member of the men’s Thursday night Bible study group in Cincinnati. He carried the Olympic Torch in 2002 and ran seven national marathons. He loved to travel all over the world and visited 29 countries and all 50 states. He was a loving father to his girls, Sanibel and Sailor. They were the light of his life. He is survived by his daughters, Sanibel and Sailor; his mother, Ethel; and a special little brother, nephew Charley; cousin, Bill (Jackie); and uncle, Ray (Louise). Friends may call from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you